Sonakshi Sinha on completing seven years in Bollywood: I can go on for 70 more years

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has completed seven years of her journey in Hindi filmdom, says all the love and affection from her fans make her feel that she can go on for the next seven decades to come.

Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, completed her seven years in Bollywood on Sunday. She made her debut with superstar Salman Khan starrer Dabangg in 2010. Sonakshi’s performance in the Dabangg series was appreciated by fans and critics alike.

The actor on Sunday took to twitter to thank Salman, Azbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for the film. “Seven years of Dabangg (equals to) Seven years of Sonakshi! Thank you Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Abhinav Kashyap for this and all that followed,” Sonakshi tweeted. The Rowdy Rathore actor, 30, also thanked her fans for all the love.

And thank U all for the wishes and love thats been pouring in! You make me feel like i can go on for 70 more years ❤️ #7YearsOfSonakshi — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2017

7 years of Dabangg = #7YearsOfSonakshi! Thank u @BeingSalmanKhan, @arbaazSkhan and Abhinav Kashyap for THIS and all that followed 🙏🏼❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/BlzFV0h4NU — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 10, 2017

“And thank you all for the wishes and love that’s been pouring in! You make me feel like I can go on for 70 more years. Seven years of Sonakshi,” she added. Sonakshi is now gearing up for her 16th film in Hindi cinema — Ittefaq, a thriller film, directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.

