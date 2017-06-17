Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha roped in for JP Dutta’s upcoming film Paltan

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha will soon be seen in JP Dutta’s film, Paltan. Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, Luv Sinha will soon be seen in JP Dutta’s film, Paltan.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says she is a “proud sister” as her brother Luv is set to star in veteran filmmaker JP Dutta’s upcoming Hindi war drama film Paltan. Sonakshi on Friday took to Twitter to share her excitement with her fans and followers.

“Woohoo! Luv Sinha is part of this Paltan. A film by the legendary JP Dutta sir! Proud sister,” Sonakshi tweeted.

JP Dutta is known for war films including the National Award winning Border. The film recently completed 20 years in the film industry, and various stars had reunited once again to celebrate the success of the film.

The first look of Paltan was shared recently and it shows silhouettes of army men treading an uneven path, with a tagline: “Brother to my right. Brother to my left. Together we stand. Together we fight.”

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Sonu Sood.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has previously featured in Dutta’s directorial like Refugee, Umrao Jaan and LOC Kargil, shared the film’s poster and captioned it: “Brother to my left, brother to my right. Together we stand. Together we fight! I’m part of the Paltan, are you?.”

Produced by JP Films and directed by Dutta, the film will go on the floors later this year, and is scheduled for a summer 2018 release.

On the work front of Sonakshi Sinha, the actor was recently seen in Noor, where she played the role of a journalist. She is presently shooting for her upcoming film, Ittefaq, where she will be sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra.

