Sonakshi Sinha blocks Sona Mohapatra, singer says she never followed ‘this bundle of talent’

Singer Armaan Malik and actor Sonakshi Sinha’s Twitter argument over actors turning singers has hit a new low. Singer Sona Mohapatra took a dig at Sonakshi regarding the way she “talked down” to the singer-composer duo Armaan and Amaal Malik, which miffed the actor so much that she went on to block Sona. In response to this attitude, Sona wrote, “Hahahaha! Not that I’d ever followed this bundle of talent, grace & intelligence.”

In a series of tweets, Sona Mohapatra tried to make the Noor actor understand about how she could have avoided the entire clash with Armaan. She wrote, “Dear Sonakshi, if you weren’t ‘performing’ at the Bieber concert like you now proclaim, then u could have just said so & not talked about your ‘art’, your ‘dreams’ & your rights on the live performance stage. Also insulting a composer & live artist who you claimed literally ran after you to ‘collaborate’ with them. You actually laughed at them & talked down to them, instead of telling the truth? Gracious!”

Check out Sona Mohapatra’s tweets:

Dear Sonakshi,if you weren’t ‘performing’ at the Bieber concert like you now proclaim, then u could have just said so & not talked about (1) — #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

your ‘art’, your ‘dreams’ & your rights on the live performance stage. Also insulting a composer & live artist who you claimed literally (2) — #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

ran after you to ‘collaborate’ with them. You actually laughed at them & talked down to them, instead of telling the truth? Gracious! 🙏🏽(3) — #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

Dear lady, you were condescending to real musicians & singers all through & continue to be with this juvenile ‘face saving’ post now. SAD. http://t.co/esK5ZLnLob — #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

Hahahaha! Not that I’d ever followed this bundle of talent, grace & intelligence. pic.twitter.com/ncUJAvpIlI — #SonaLIVE (@sonamohapatra) April 25, 2017

Soon after, Sonakshi tried to put an end to the entire matter with a post that read, “Firstly, I am not performing at the Bieber concert. It was speculated because I was approached and carried forward by publications and portals even after I stated in various interviews that it’s not happening. Secondly, I am an actor who loves music, who loves to perform and loves to sing. And if anyone has a problem with that, in the wise words of Baba Bieber himself..they can go love themselves. Over and out.”

Also read Sonakshi Sinha’s post:

Just chill chill… just chill 🎶 pic.twitter.com/grdJlVDRX2 — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

However, little did she know that this wasn’t enough to calm the storm that had risen due to her chat with Armaan and other concerned people. In reply to her post, Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Dear lady, you were condescending to real musicians & singers all through & continue to be with this juvenile ‘face saving’ post now. SAD.” After a couple of hours, Sonakshi blocked the singer from having access to any tweets, videos or pictures on her Twitter account. Sona tweeted a picture of the message and wrote, “Hahahaha! Not that I’d ever followed this bundle of talent, grace & intelligence.”

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha-Armaan Malik Twitter fight: Sonakshi says not singing at Justin Bieber concert, asks singer to just chill

At present, Sonakshi is spending vacations in Sydney with her best friend. The actor would soon start shooting for Ittefaq, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

