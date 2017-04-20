Sonakshi Sinha as Noor meets Barkha Dutt for an interview. Watch video

Sonakshi Sinha as Noor poses questions to Barkha Dutt, and she is nowhere close to stereotyping the profession. Sonakshi Sinha as Noor poses questions to Barkha Dutt, and she is nowhere close to stereotyping the profession.

Noor, Sonakshi’s upcoming film, is about a journalist in Mumbai who is in search of ‘the story of a lifetime’. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli, Kanan Gill and Shibani Dandekar, the film revolves around the life of Noor Chaudhary. As part of promotions for the film, Sonakshi as Noor interviewed noted journalist Barkha Dutt.

She starts off playing the role of a stereotypical journalist and asks Barkha why she chose her profession, etc. The conversation, however, builds up into an interesting discussion about women journalists, and how they are made to feel ‘soft stories’ are a better bet for them. As we saw in the trailer, Noor is always forced by her seniors to cover fluff pieces for her organisation, and she is even seen complaining about it.

Other than this, the two also talk about how much glamour and brand has taken over ‘news’. The emphasis on glamour within the industry and outside, and how youngsters are choosing this profession more to see themselves on TV and less to report bothers them. While the movie is about the life of a journalist and how she ends up finding a groundbreaking story, in this interview Noor questions and talks about what it takes to be a passionate journalist.

They also talk about this ‘couple’ who want to see their mugshots splashed on the screen. They talk about bad editors, TV journalism losing its way and more. If you had thought that Noor could stereotype the media industry, and portray journalists in a certain way, this ‘interview’ tells you that the movie – with all its light-hearted moments — is about something much bigger.

Noor, directed by Sunhil Sippy, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 21.

