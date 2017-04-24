Sonakshi Sinha, Armaan Malik argue on Twitter after singer asks actors to ‘leave singers’ playground’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has crooned songs in her recent films like Noor and Akira. Actor Sonakshi Sinha has crooned songs in her recent films like Noor and Akira.

As the trend of actors taking to the mic and exploring their melodious side (or the lack thereof) is on a rise, so is the debate that whether they should venture into singers’ field or just stick to what they know best. Bringing that debate to the forefront is young and popular singer, Armaan Malik. The voice behind songs like “Main Hoon Hero Tera” and “Bol Do Na Zara” took to Twitter today to hit out at actors, asking them to leave singing.

“Agree with Kailash Kher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground not yours,” he posted along with a news article that said actor Sonakshi Sinha will be performing at the opening of Justin Bieber’s Mumbai concert.

Agree with @Kailashkher sir! Actors are actors & singers are singers. Leave the stage & mic to us, that’s our playground not yours. 🎤 http://t.co/fAezwNkTDF — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

Quick to post an equally strong reply, Sonakshi wrote that a secure artiste would never discourage others. “A secure artist would always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed.”

Also read | Sonakshi Sinha performing at Justin Bieber’s India gig not a good message: Kailash Kher

She even questioned Armaan’s opinion, saying that why did he approach her earlier for a track if he was against actors turning musicians. “And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you,” she wrote.

A secure artist wud always encourage another artist to grow their skills and follow their dreams. Art in any form should not be suppressed. http://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

And this is definitely not the same tune you were singing when you wanted me to sing for you 🎶 http://t.co/hJlm9U6Gk3 — NOOR (@sonakshisinha) April 24, 2017

This resulted into an argument between the two, where even Armaan’s brother, Amaal Malik, jumped in. Armaan replied to her, saying that his previous tweet was a means to express his displeasure over the disparity between popularity of actors and singers in the country. “I agree with you Sonakshi.. but I voiced what I felt about how singers are shunned in our country & given lesser importance than actors!!” Armaan wrote to her.

I Agree with u sonakshi.. but I voiced what I felt about how singers are shunned in our country & given lesser importance than actors!! http://t.co/Gnwshe01GP — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 24, 2017

To her claim that he offered her to sing for him, Armaan wrote that it wasn’t him but his music composer brother Amaal Malik who had made the offer. “You are mistaking me for Amaal Malik he is the composer :)” read his tweet. To which she tweeted, “Of course I know Amaal is the composer but I clearly remember you both coming up to me after an event a while back asking to do a song together.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd