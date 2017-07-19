Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh begin shooting for their next comedy

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh’s movie has gone on floors. Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh’s movie has gone on floors.

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh have started filming producer Vashu Bhagnani’s upcoming comedy. The actors are currently in New York shooting for the film, which is being touted as India’s first stage reality movie.

It is the first time Wizcraft is venturing into production. With this project, Sonakshi will be trying her hand at comedy for the first time and the actress said she is elated to be a part of the film. “I’m excited to be a part of this project. We have started the shoot and it’s for the first time that I have collaborated with Vashuji and Wizcraft for a film. Being India’s first stage reality film, I am equally nervous and thrilled at the same time. It’s extremely crazy and an out-and-out comedy. I’m really looking forward to this laugh riot,” the 30-year-old actress said.

Even Lara Dutta shared a picture of Instagram from IIFA, when she along with Sonakshi and Diljit were walking down the green carpet. She wrote, “First of its kind experience walking the green carpet ‘in character’!! 😂. Sorry to the fans and press on the carpet, couldn’t shake hands or greet you, our film cameras were rolling and you’ll are all going to be in the shot!!! 😄👍”

Buzz is a lot of big B-town celebrities will do guest appearances in this film and that some portions of it were to be shot at the IIFA awards which were held in New York. Sonakshi will also be seen next in the remake version of 1969 film Ittefaq opposite Sidharth Malhotra. The film will be directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

