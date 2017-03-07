Sonakshi Sinha: After Noor, I have more empathy for journalists

Sonakshi Sinha plays the central character in her film, Noor. Sonakshi Sinha plays the central character in her film, Noor.

After playing a journalist in her upcoming film Noor, Sonakshi Sinha has realised what it takes to be a scribe, and the actor says unlike earlier, she will try and not avoid answering questions by journalists. Sonakshi plays Noor, a Mumbai journalist, in the coming-of-age film, which is based on Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz’s book, Karachi, You’re Killing Me!. At the trailer launch of the film, the actor said that while shooting for Noor, she grew more empathetic towards journalists.

“I felt sympathetic and empathetic towards journalists while shooting for the film. I realised what all you have to go through. Like, you guys wait for us for hours, the same way in the film it is shown that I had to wait for an interview of Sunny Leone in rain. So, there are such little things, which I didn’t know about being on this side. But now I know,” Sonakshi said.

The actor, who has been in the industry for seven years now, said she respects the way journalists fight for their every story. “I have tremendous respect for journalists.It is not easy being a journalist. I have seen you all, how you fight for a story and move ahead. I really respect that.”

Celebrities and journalists have a love-hate relationship, where not every question asked by the reporters go down well with the stars. Sonakshi said that after doing Noor, her understanding of the intention behind “uncomfortable questions” has definitely changed. “Anyone can ask such questions. There are times when even fans ask weird questions. But it’s about the profession. It’s your job to ask questions and it’s my prerogative to answer or avoid., But yes, my respect has gone up for the journalists after this film and I will try to answer every question by you guys,” she said.

Noor also stars Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar and Manish Choudhary. It is set to release on April 21.

