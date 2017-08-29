Sonakshi Sinha admits to being a stalker and her ultimate wish is to murder someone

Sonakshi Sinha says the interview with Neha Dhupia was the funniest. Sonakshi Sinha says the interview with Neha Dhupia was the funniest.

Sonakshi Sinha has bared it all in a conversation with Neha Dhupia on her podcast No Filter Neha Season 2. The actor has made some shocking revelations about herself. In fact, would you believe us if we tell you that Sonakshi is a stalker? Well, the actor admits having impeccable stalking skills and she rates herself ‘outstanding’, just to let you know. And as if this was not enough, the actor credits herself for starting a selfie trend. Sonakshi, who is a self-acclaimed selfie expert while talking to Neha said, “I think I have invented the concept of selfies. I always had a digital camera and I used to turn it around and click my own pictures.” Well, we don’t know if she was the one behind the concept of selfies but we would really give away her the tag of being a selfie queen as every picture of hers is just amazing.

In the same conversation, Sonakshi spoke about her desire to kill someone. Hmm, that’s one dangerous wish to have. But who has pissed Sonakshi so bad that she would kill him or her? We are hoping that she has revealed the information in the podcast.

Sonakshi is prepping up for the release of Ittefaq in which she would be starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She last appeared on screen in Noor, which did not do well at the box office.

