Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception had Shah Rukh, Salman and Anil Kapoor dancing their hearts out

After an intimate pre-wedding and wedding ceremony, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s reception had the entire tinsel town under one roof. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar and many others along with the entire Kapoor clan arrived at The Leela Hotel in Mumbai to celebrate the coming together of lovebirds Sonam and Anand. The couple got married on the afternoon of May 8 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at Sonam’s aunt’s house in Bandra.

Like any other glittering B-town event, this one also invited a lot of fanfare. Many who have been waiting for ‘Sonam Ki Shaadi’, became a part of the revelry through many photos and videos shared on several social media pages. After watching all the videos, one can say Sonam’s wedding reception was high on fun, glamour and celebrities.

While it was already known that filmmaker Karan Johar would perform on Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo’s title track and the younger Kapoors have a performance ready on Salman Khan’s superhit song Swag Se Swagat, the surprise element came in Salman, Shah Rukh and Anil Kapoor’s dance. The trio brought back the memories of the 90s when they ruled the Hindi cinema with their charisma. In the videos, all three of them are seen setting the stage on fire together as they groove on Mika Singh’s peppy tracks. Foe-turned-friends Salman and Shah Rukh gave their fans a moment to remember as they sang their film Karan Arjun’s title track and pulled Sonam’s mother Sunita Kapoor to perform with them.

Meanwhile, SRK also got emotional as he tweeted, “I kind of know, how it feels when a piece of ur heart gets married. Danced & celebrated love for daughters with my inspiration Anil Kapoor.”

I kind of know, how it feels when a piece of ur heart gets married. Danced & celebrated love for daughters with my inspiration Anil Kapoor. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 8, 2018

Another celebrity who grabbed the attention of the onlookers was Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh. The Padmaavat actor along with Arjun Kapoor grooved on many chartbusters. The duo even went live from the venue and gave their fans a glimpse of all that was happening at Sonam and Anand’s wedding reception.

Amidst all the crazy dance performances by Sonam’s friends and family, the newlyweds also gave moments of love as they embraced each other and danced together. Sonam and Anand had been dating each other for almost two years before they got hitched on Wednesday. With all the wedding festivities being done, Sonam will soon leave for the Cannes Film Festival where she has to walk the red carpet on May 14 and 15.

