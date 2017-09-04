Sona Mohapatra calls Kangana Ranaut interview a ‘circus’, slams her for giving away personal details

Sona Mohaptra disapproved of Kangana Ranaut’s interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. Sona Mohaptra disapproved of Kangana Ranaut’s interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat.

After Suzanne Khan and Apurva Asrani’s subtle and indirect remarks on social media regarding Kangana Ranaut’s revelations on Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and others, popular singer Sona Mohapatra, who is never known for mincing her words or being subtle, has also come out speaking politely but firmly in a Facebook post against what she refers to as Kangana’s “regurgitating personal details”, “washing dirty linen in public” and “as part of a professional PR campaign before your film release”.

Kangana had in India TV show Aap Ki Adalat hosted by Rajat Sharma has expressed what she thinks on almost everybody she might have beef with in the past. This was a tell-all Kangana that we are so used to by now who answered everything candidly and with an open mind. But for Sona Mohapatra, the whole thing was a “circus”. She said she liked her open letters and “fearless” interviews better than this.

“Your well thought out & superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current ‘circus’, not,” she wrote. She also said there are many feminist men who cheer the cause of women like herself and Kangana.

“I do believe that there are plenty of feminists in the opposite gender. Men who cheer the cause of outspoken, feisty, fierce & hard working women like you & me. We don’t ‘need’ them as such but let’s not forget them & also the thousands of amazing women who fight the good fight on a daily basis with dignity ,” she wrote. Sona Mohapatra also slammed those journalists who covered Kangana’s revelatory comments with enthusiasm.

This might be the most unexpected criticism Kangana Ranaut has received till now, as Sona herself is known as an upfront, confident and bold woman who champions the cause of feminism and works towards equality – not too different from Kangana.

