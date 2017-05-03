If Sonakshi Sinha sings well, I would be the first one to clap for her: Sona Mahapatra

Sonakshi Sinha and Sona Mohapatra had a verbal spat over Twitter. Sonakshi Sinha and Sona Mohapatra had a verbal spat over Twitter.

Days after speaking her mind on the actors vs singers debate that involved her slamming Sonakshi Sinha and consequently being blocked by her on Twitter, musician Sona Mahapatra has a few more things to say but not to antagonize Sonakshi anymore. In fact, Sona has turned a new leaf and said that she only wishes the best for the actor’s film career and she doesn’t have a problem with Sonakshi taking to stage given she “does that well.”

When asked if things between them have cooled, Sona first quipped, “Things were never hot between us!” before adding on a serious note, “I think it is all in a good space, we live in times where we can express ourselves. We have different point of views. We can argue. Media seems to pick up the most inane things and blow them up. I post 100 different things happening around the country but that is not exciting enough for people to go viral. So, a comment on this particular thing was not on Sonakshi or for any one person in particular.”

The singer, known for hits like “Bedardi Raja” (Delhi Belly) and “Jiya Laage Na” (Talash), added that her comments weren’t a means to attack Sonakshi but to draw attention to people who have actually worked hard to reach to a level where they can perform on stage. Sona said that she would be the first one to praise Sonakshi, if one day the actor goes on stage and gives a good performance.

“It was a much more general comment about we should celebrate merit, people who work hard and who should go on to any particular stage after having learnt their craft and technique. That’s the general statement that I made. That got picked up as some kind of a fight between me and Sonakshi and it’s kind of ridiculous. I have nothing personal against Sonakshi. I wish her the best. I hope she has the best opening in all her films and when she comes on stage to sing she should actually sing and blow us away. If she sings well, I would be the first one to clap for her.”

It all started after singer Armaan Malik wrote on Twitter that actors should stay away from singers’ playground. Sonakshi replied to him saying that an artiste should not be insecure and the Bollywood star even claimed that he and his musician brother Amaal Malik offered her to collaborate with them in the past. This resulted in a huge argument between them, with Amaal coming to his brother’s defence. A day later, Sonakshi posted a clarification saying she is an actor who loves to sing and perform and she cannot help if anyone has a problem with it. It’s then Sona jumped in and tweeted, “Dear lady, you were condescending to real musicians and singers all through and continue to be with this juvenile ‘face saving’ post now. SAD.” After a few hours, Sonakshi blocked her.

