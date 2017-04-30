Sohail Khan on Tubelight: Salman Khan and Kabir Khan share a great chemistry

Sohail Khan was apparently not there on the sets when Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight was being shot. Sohail Khan was apparently not there on the sets when Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Salman Khan’s Tubelight was being shot.

After sharing screen space in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Salaam-E-Ishq and Veer, Sohail and Salman have

reunited for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. “It was great fun working on this film. I enjoyed working with him (Salman). He and Kabir share a great chemistry. As we know each other so it is always an advantage when we work together. It’s easy to communicate. There are times when we don’t rehearse and just do the scenes,” Sohail told PTI.

The 47-year-old actor-filmmaker says his role in the movie is important but it’s more of Salman’s film. The movie also has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but Sohail does not have any scenes with him. “I was not shooting at that time so I don’t know how the reunion between them (Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan). I know he has a guest appearance,” Sohail says.

The actor is is currently seen as a judge on kids comedy reality show Chote Miyan. Fans of Sultan actor are however eagerly waiting to see the teaser of Tubelight, which will be released on May 4. Salman himself had made the announcement on his official Twitter page. The movie also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and is based on the Sino-Indian war, which took place in 1962 between India and China. While the main reason behind this war was a disputed Himalayan region, other political reasons played a role as well.

