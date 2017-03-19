Sohail Khan: Aayush Sharma is getting lot of good offers in Bollywood

Sohail Khan: I don’t know. He might get somebody bigger for the launch. Sohail Khan: I don’t know. He might get somebody bigger for the launch.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Sohail Khan says his sister Arpita’s husband, Aayush Sharma, is getting many good offers for his Bollywood debut. “He (Aayush) is getting a lot of good offers. So, he doesn’t need us. He will not come in films till he is ready,” Sohail told PTI when asked if the Khan family will launch him in Bollywood.

When prodded further, the Hello Brother director says, “I don’t know. He might get somebody bigger for the launch.” Aayush has been learning the ropes of acting by accompanying Salman to the sets of his films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and others. It’s too early for Aayush (to do films)… now he has just started his training,” Sohail says.

There were reports that Salman was planning to introduce Aayush with the remake of Telugu’s superhit film, Pellichoopulu. He was also reported to be doing a film with Kabir Khan. But nothing has materialised so far. Salman is known for encouraging and launching new talent in the industry. He has launched the likes of Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Zareen Khan, Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, among others. Sohail too feels there is a need to launch newcomers in the film industry. “I want to launch people. I feel our industry needs newcomers and people should get a break,” he adds. Aayush married Arpita in November 2014 in Hyderabad. In March 2016 the couple was blessed with a baby boy named Ahil.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now