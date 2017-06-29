Soha Ali Khan trolled for wearing sari, her response is grace itself. See photos

Soha Ali Khan received hateful comments on Instagram for not mention Eid on her recent Instagram posts. Soha Ali Khan received hateful comments on Instagram for not mention Eid on her recent Instagram posts.

Soha Ali Khan recently posted a couple of pictures of herself with husband Kunal Khemu. She was seen wearing a pink sari, and it looked like the party here was a traditional baby shower for Soha. While many of her fans did love the adorable pictures she posted, there were others who slammed the actor for not wishing Eid or mentioning the same in the post. Not only has the post slammed the actor for wearing a sari, and not acting like a Muslim woman, it has also started arguments between people about the Quran, and the holy book’s teachings.

Two members on Instagram, in particular, have continued their heated discussion about the religion, which passed on to Soha Ali Khan as well. While not all of the comments are hate driven, the ones which attack these actors are extreme. There are even members who have taken to posting long messages such as ‘The simple facts of Islam that make it nothing but a cult of insanity’, which reflects the state of tolerance that people have on social media.

As all of this happened on Soha’s account, it appeared that the actress decided to ignore the hate comments. The pregnant actress has been in a Zen-state and her response was to post yet another photo from the event where she is surrounded by family and friends and still wearing a sari. She wrote, “The love of family and friends is reason enough to dress up! 💕.” What a graceful message and just the answer the trolls need.

This is not the first time that an actor is being attacked on social media. Just recently, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was slut shamed for wearing a bikini and posting the same on Instagram. Many of her followers commented that she was disrespecting her religion by posting the picture, especially since it was the holy month of Ramzan.

