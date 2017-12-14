Exclusive: It is about my identity that I have grown to embrace, says Soha Ali Khan on The Perils of Being Moderately Famous

Soha Ali Khan feels she has a lot of untapped potential in her. Soha Ali Khan feels she has a lot of untapped potential in her.

Soha Ali Khan recently launched her book The Perils of Being Moderately Famous. In this interview with indianexpress.com, Soha opens up about what it feels like to be moderately famous in a family full of stars, including late cricket legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, actor Sharmila Tagore and superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Q. Why do you think you are moderately famous?

I come from a family where everyone is a star. So I thought belonging to this family and industry, I am someone who is not a top ranker, but someone in the middle. So, the idea of being moderately famous came naturally, and a bit of self-deprecating humour was natural. Often, I have been recognised as Saif Ali Khan’s sister or Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi’s daughter. So, it is about my identity that I have grown to embrace. Sometimes I find it frustrating and other times I even find it comforting that I belong to this family.

Q. Would you call your experience as the flip side of nepotism?

Nepotism has become a bad word now. I feel by being a member of this family and having actor relatives, there is a huge advantage to it. I didn’t have to earn the respect and love that people give me. I know this all is because of my parents and brother. But as you said, I also think that there is a flip side to everything and certainly it can be very frustrating to have a slightly diluted identity as one is always struggling to make their own identity. But I like to see things in a positive light. So rather than saying that this is part and parcel of nepotism, I would say it is part and parcel of being myself, as this has made the person I am today.

Q. You have done amazing work. Rang De Basanti obviously highlighted your talent as an actor. Do you think the industry has given you your dues?

It is not like the industry has not given me my dues but I certainly feel that I have a lot of untapped potential in me. I would phrase it that way. I feel like I have been working with good directors. I get excited when I am offered an exciting role. Now a lot of stuff is happening on the internet as well. So, there are more platforms for me to showcase my talent. It is a good time to be an actor. It is not just about being a part of a big film or being a big star. I have called myself a working actor. I am very content with that.

Q. Tell me how Inaaya is doing. How is motherhood treating you? Would you ever be okay to bring her in the spotlight like how Taimur is?

Inaaya decides everything for me right now. It is all in her hands. We (Soha and actor, husband Kunal Khemu) used to have an independent life. We could do whatever we wanted to and now suddenly everything depends on her. From what I can eat to when I can sleep. Life is completely different now. I am enjoying every bit of it. I am learning. It is a humbling experience. Sometimes it is challenging. At times, it can get frustrating also. However, when she smiles, it is like when the sun comes out and brightens the day.

You can project your child as much as you want, but we don’t take pictures of Inaaya with the flashlight on. At times, we are scared to take the child out when there is a lot of media. That’s one angle. The other angle is nobody wants to overexpose their child in the media. Everything that one does as a parent or an aunt is to protect the child. I think photographers constantly take pictures whether it is of Taimur on the swing or in his nanny’s arms. He is not going to change every day. I understand that people have an interest in him and want to know how he is looking. However, I do think there has to be a bit of a line, especially with small children.

