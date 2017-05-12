To-be mom Soha Ali Khan talks about motherhood ahead of Mothers Day

Soha Ali Khan counts herself lucky for having a loving husband like Kunal Khemu taking care of her during pregnancy Soha Ali Khan counts herself lucky for having a loving husband like Kunal Khemu taking care of her during pregnancy

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and today at an event in Mumbai, to-be-mother Soha Ali Khan spoke about how she is preparing for motherhood, and how Kunal Khemu, her husband, makes sure she is comfortable at all times.

“I really don’t know what to expect of how the journey ahead is going to be like. This Mother’s Day will be a milestone for me because I have appreciated my mother so much and now I am going to be a mom myself.” Said Soha who always has star mum Sharmila Tagore by her side.

Soha counts herself lucky for having a loving husband like Kunal Khemu taking care of her during pregnancy, she also shared a bit about her 9-year-long relationship with Khemu. She said, “Kunal and I have been together for nine years now. We feel very blessed and we’re ready for this phase in our life. But I have not felt alone at all. I have my family, and Kunal’s family with me. Kunal has been a wonderful partner throughout, and this phase can be overwhelming for the mother-to-be and the father. He has taken care of me very well.”

Soha sais it is unfair to compare her with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, “Nobody wants comparisons because everybody is different — be it working or dressing up. Some are required to rest more than others. Some are healthy and sail through their pregnancies. It is unfair to make such comparisons because every pregnancy is unique and there is no right or wrong to it.”

But today when the Rang De Basanti star was asked what kind of pregnancy tips does Kareena share with her, she said, “I get a lot of tips from Kareena and Amma (Sharmila Tagore). Kareena has been very helpful. She has recently gone through this so I had lots of questions I asked her as well. What should I eat, what is allowed, what is not, I asked her all!”

It seems like the ravishing beauty, Kareena Kapoor, has become a champion mother and is guiding Soha at every step. We only wish a healthy pregnancy to Soha.

The confirmation of Soh’s pregnancy was made by Kunal Khemu, he had said, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year — our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

