Ram Jethmalani biopic to go on floors this year, casting not finalised: Soha Ali Khan

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday confirmed that the shooting of her maiden production venture, a biopic on India’s renowned lawyer Ram Jethmalani, will finally take place in the coming months.

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu are co-producing the biopic with Ronnie Screwvala. The trio announced the yet untitled film last year in January. At that time, the makers said the shoot would begin mid-2017, but the project got delayed.

At an event in Mumbai last night, when Soha was asked about the progress of the film, she replied, “Yes, we are doing the Ram Jethmalani biopic. It will go into production this year. But we are yet to finalise the cast.”

The actor added that the casting will depend on the period they decide to set the story in.

“He has lived for over nine decades. The idea is to find which decade to focus the story on and we will cast accordingly,” said Soha Ali Khan.

