Soha Ali Khan on being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan: It’s unfair because every pregnancy is different

When Soha Ali Khan got pregnant the first person to bust into excitement was husband and actor Kunal Khemu obviously. He was on cloud nine and ended up expressing his happiness to the media. Recently he confirmed that they are expecting their first child. “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year — our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes,” he had said. Soon after, Soha made some public appearances flaunting her baby bump.

Soha’s brother and star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined the parents club of Bollywood after their first son Taimur was born. However, what probably got on Soha’s nerves, were the perpetual comparisons being made with her sister-in law Kareena.

During a chat with Hindustan Times, Soha said, “Nobody wants comparisons because everybody is different — be it working or dressing up. Some are required to rest more; some are healthy and sail through their pregnancy. It’s unfair to make comparisons because every pregnancy is different and there’s no right or wrong.”

“Kunal and I, we’re both very new to this. We always get very nervous talking about things that are so personal, but we’ve made an announcement and Kunal came out with a statement as well confirming the news. We still have a while to go, so we’re just looking for positive vibes ad blessings from everyone around us.” she added.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu had tied the knot on January 25, 2015, in Delhi and celebrated their anniversary this year at an intimate gathering. Before their marriage, the couple were in a live-in relationship for a long time.

