Soha Ali Khan: Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV

The new mommy Soha Ali Khan talked about her role of a mother and changes she has experienced post giving birth to a baby girl.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 1, 2017 12:16 pm
soha ali khan talks about daughter inaaya Soha Ali Khan says her daughter Innaya is the boss of her life.
Soha Ali Khan was blessed with a beautiful daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu in September this year. The actor and her husband Kunal Kemmu’s life changed for good after the entry of the little angel. Also, other than motherhood, Soha took up the role of an author and her memoir, Perils of Being Moderately Famous has already released on Amazon and will be on the bookshelves soon.

But more than the author Soha, it is the mother Soha who is having new experiences in life. The new mommy talked about her role of a mother and changes she has experienced post giving birth to a baby girl. During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Soha mentioned how little Inaaya controls her day now and how her life revolves only around the baby.

“It’s no longer about my life, and that’s the most definitive change! Up until now, I have been independent, and liked very much to be in control of my schedule when it came to going to the gym, and getting minimum 10 hours of sleep every night. I used to look after myself. But now, everything is about her.” She added, “It is difficult for someone like me to relinquish control to someone else. But now Inaaya controls what I eat, when I sleep, whether or not I can watch TV, go out or not — she’s the boss!”

While in conversation with the aunt of much-loved kid Taimur Ali Khan, how can one miss talking about him? As Soha was asked about Inaaya’s playdates with Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur, the actor said, “It will take time for that between Taimur and her. They have met on multiple occasions, but we are waiting for her to be old enough, and we are looking forward to that.”

Sharing her experience of being a parent for the first time, the Rang De Basanti star quipped, “The first week, you have no idea what’s going on, and you have a bit inkling about why she’s crying – is she cranky, is she hungry or sleepy. It’s exciting to get to that stage when you are more confident.”

