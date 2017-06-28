Soha Ali Khan glows at her baby shower and husband Kunal Khemu is all smiles. See photo

Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemu. Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Khemu.

Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Khemu are expecting their first child. Recently, Soha took to her Twitter account and shared an adorable picture with her husband and wrote,”It isn’t a party without balloons 🎈!” We agree. Soha looks gorgeous and is glowing in her pretty pink silk sari. She has also been flaunting her baby bump. From doing yoga to her babymoon in London, she looks spectacular.

It looks like the actor has taken a page out of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s book. After all, Kareena did not just flaunt her bump, but she walked the ramp and looked stunning. Just like Kareena, Soha seems to be comfortable as an expectant mother. Kunal Khemu looks extremely happy by her side.

The two recently travelled together to London to ring in Kunal’s birthday, which also doubled up as Soha Ali Khan’s babymoon. Soha posted quite a few pictures from her trip on her official social media handles.

The two tied the knot after Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris. The lady, in fact, shared the news on her official Twitter page. Since then, they have been one of the most adorable couples of the film industry.

It isn’t a party without balloons 🎈! pic.twitter.com/VjWnntegjS — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) June 27, 2017

While Soha has been enjoying time away from work, Kunal Khemu will be seen in Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Golmaal Again as Laxman 2. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is expected to release during Diwali, 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd