Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu expecting first child, say happy to announce joint production

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu tied the knot on January 25, 2015, in Delhi and celebrated their anniversary this year at an intimate gathering. The couple who were in a live-in relationship before their marriage finds that it has worked really well for them. In interviews, Soha has mentioned how this is the reason why she doesn’t find life after marriage to be different. But now, with a new member of the family, things might change. The lovely couple is expecting their first child.

According to reports Soha is pregnant and hadn’t announced it officially till now. But Kunal Khemu, who seems to be on cloud nine, confirmed the news. He said, “Soha and I are very happy to announce a joint production coming later this year — our first child! We feel blessed and thank you all for your good wishes.”

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, will have a cousin to play with. Soha was recently in Pune visiting the Symbiosis college with cricketer Stephen Fleming for a promotional event for New Zealand tourism. Kunal Khemu, on the other hand, is currently working with Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra on Golmaal Again. He will also lend his voice for the role of Indra in the animated series Hanuman Da Damdaar.

Will Soha Ali Khan follow in the footsteps of her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and flaunt this phase of her life for the camera?

