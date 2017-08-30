Sofia Hayat denies doing item song in Aksar 2

Sofia Hayat is not doing an item song in the forthcoming film Aksar 2. Sofia Hayat is not doing an item song in the forthcoming film Aksar 2.

Model-turned-nun Sofia Hayat says contrary to rumours, she is not doing an item song in the forthcoming film Aksar 2.”There have been rumours about it (the song). My friends are calling me and asking about the song. If the makers would have asked me, I would have loved to do it. I’m keen on doing an item number as I haven’t done it,” Sofia said in a statement.

The suspense-thriller stars Gautam Rode, Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla. Directed by Ananth Mahadevan, the film is set to release on October 6.

“Suspense and mystery need to be deviously woven into the plot. The unpredictability of the characters and situations keeps the audience guessing. Our attempt is to keep them on the edge of their seat throughout Aksar 2,” Ananth Mahadevan had said earlier about the film.

The trailer of Aksar 2, starring Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan and Gautam Rode was released recently. The film marks popular TV actor Gautam Rode’s debut in Bollywood too. As Lillete Dubey and Zareen Khan walk around with happy faces, it is evident that they are completely unaware of all the devilish plot being hatched against them in the grand penthouse apartment. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film which starred Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Dino Morea.

Aksar was a musical hit. With chartbusters including “Jhalak Dikhla Ja”, “Soniye”, composed and sung by Himmesh Reshammiya, the film had found its place among the popular category of movies back in 2006. However, it is too early to say if Aksar 2 will live up to the hype that was created by its prequel.

