So proud of you: Daddy Anil Kapoor praises Sonam Kapoor on her Filmfare award for Neerja

Sonam Kapoor has recently won Critics Best Actor( Female) Award for her performance in critically acclaimed film Neerja. The actor looked visibly happy and relaxed when she recently appeared on Koffee With Karan show along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. As Karan rightly noticed, there has been a shift in the whole demeanour of Sonam over the last few years. Tha last episode saw Sonam with a steely reserve and poise. Neerja marks an interesting point in actor’s life.

We are sure Sonam must have got accolades from all corners of the world post her winning moment. However, can a congratulation message by a father match others’? We saw Daddy Anil Kapoor gushing with pride over Sonam’s recent achievement. Anil shared a beautiful message on his Instagram account that read, “So proud of you @sonamkapoor, not just for the award, but also for your choices & decisions… You know who you are & you’ve never backed down from a challenge and that’s amazing to watch as a father and actor… Congratulations beta.” Both Anil and Sonam have shared multiple platforms in public. The duo have also appeared on Koffee With Karan show. Their interaction has always been suggestive of the same warmth and compassion that a father and a daughter share with each other.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor spoke about Deepika Padukone at the last episode of Koffee With Karan show. When Karan asked about her equation with Deepika, the actor said, ” I really don’t know her. The last proper interaction I had with her was on this couch. That was years ago. But when I compare both Priyanka and Deepika,