Sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi proves that audience prefer content driven films

Bareilly Ki Barfi has turned out to be a winner at the box office. This film has garnered appreciation from both critics & the audiences. The film’s star cast boasts of veteran actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pawa and lead actors like Rajkumar Rao, Ayushmann Khurana & Kriti Sanon who have been known to deliver exemplary power packed performances.

Produced by Junglee Pictures & BR Studios, this Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial, which is set in the heartland, provides an authentic vibe as the quirky characters of Bitti, Chirag and Pritam have clicked largely with the masses.

Junglee Pictures who have delivered successful films like Talvar and Dil Dhadkne Do earlier have tasted success once again with their latest release, Bareilly KiBarfi, a co-production with BR Studios.

The film which has been made on a lean budget has done excellent business and showed once again that content driven cinema performs well. The hit film has crossed 20 crores mark successfully and the total collections stand at a whopping Rs. 23.92 crores.

With just a handful of films being successful so far in the current year, Junglee Pictures have proved their mantle once again in delivering content oriented cinema – which they have been instrumental in identifying & developing since the last few years.

The studio actively engages in the process of development of stories which is noticeable in the success of their movies. The film is a collaborative effort between director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain. Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios.

