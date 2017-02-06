Situation tough, but filmmakers need to be brave: Shoojit Sircar

The director has often touched political issues with movies like Madras Cafe and his debut Yahaan. The director has often touched political issues with movies like Madras Cafe and his debut Yahaan.

There is a sudden increase in the incidents of people taking offence on films and issuing threats to directors and Shoojit Sircar says even though the situation is difficult it is important for filmmakers to be "brave". Though Shoojit is vastly known for his slice-of-life dramas like "Piku" and "Vicky Donor", the director has often touched political issues with movies like "Madras Cafe" and his debut Yahaan.

When quizzed if it is getting tough to make films today, where a certain section of people might take offence and cause hindrance to the project, Shoojit said it is definitely the case. “It is becoming difficult but you have to be brave. We are no outsiders. We are a citizen of this country. I eat the same rice that you eat. We are of the same mitti. You can’t be more patriotic than me,” Shoojit told PTI.

“I as a filmmaker and a citizen have a responsibility but you can’t tell me ‘don’t do this or that,'” he added. The National award winning director feels it is unfortunate when people take law in their hands. “This is democratic India, you have every right to protest, but I have every right to make a film. You have every right but come on a platform and talk to me. Don’t break glasses, don’t force anything,” he said.

Shoojit says the best way forward is to follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and not cause troubles to anyone. “There is a court of law, an open platform. Come and talk. Let’s debate but you can’t stop anyone going to theatres. “Supreme Court has given a judgment last to last year to one of the films saying if it offends you don’t watch the film. Now, what can be bigger than Supreme Court’s judgment?”

Shoojit, however, also says filmmakers need to apply “self-censorship” from their end rather than having the same being enforced by a third party. “There are many incidents where filmmakers have destroyed their own situation. That’s why I always say self-censorship is very important. By the industry it is very important rather than the one by anybody else. So you have to be brave.”

His upcoming production “Running Shaadi.com” is up for release on February 17 and he is currently working on his next directorial, a biopic on revolutionary Udham Singh. He is also busy scripting a love story with “Vicky Donor” writer Juhi Chaturvedi. “There are a couple of more films which I know are going to raise a lot of questions but I am not bothered about it,” he said.