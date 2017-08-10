Peepli Live actor Sitaram Panchal passes away

Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal passed away on Thursday morning. Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal passed away on Thursday morning.

Bollywood actor Sitaram Panchal passed away on Thursday morning after almost a year-long battle with kidney and lung cancer. He was 54.

Sharing the news with indianexpress.com, a relative said, “Sitaram Panchal passed away this morning. He had breathing difficulties. He was not keeping well for a long time.”

Sitaram Panchal, who made his Bollywood debut in 1994 with Bandit Queen, was best known for his work in films like Peepli Live, Pan Singh Tomar, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Slumdog Millionaire.

