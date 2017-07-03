Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora are ‘double trouble’ in their sizzling photoshoot, see photos

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora recently shot for a magaine cover. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora recently shot for a magaine cover.

Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora don’t fail to turn heads whenever they step out of their house. Both sisters have a knack for creating a paparazzi frenzy whenever they are spotted at any B-town party. While Malaika is often seen alone outside a gym or a yoga centre, her little sister is spotted hanging out with her best buddy Kareena Kapoor Khan. We also know that Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita are very close to each other and are often seen hanging out together. Recently Kareena and Karisma featured on Hello magazine cover looking absolutely stunning in traditional avatars. And now, it’s the time to treat your eyes with a new magazine cover featuring sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

Though, there’s still some time before we get all the glimpses of their fascinating photo shoot, Amrita gave us an exclusive sneak peek into some of the most stunning clicks. Amrita shared two pictures on Instagram where she is seen posing with her sister Malaika. In one picture, both the sisters are dressed in stunning gowns and Amrita wrote,”Double Trouble coming ur way In this months @hellomagindia grab ur copy nowwwww”.

In yet another picture which is even more stylish, Amrita and Malaika can be seen standing side by side and posing for the camera. Amrita captioned the picture as, “This months @hellomagindia with these two babes @malaikaarorakhanofficial and @amuaroraofficial shot by the main dude @taras84 all head to toe in @demebygabriella #demetakeover @valliyan @gpkritikos !Out now grab ur copy”. We hope that the fans of both the sisters get to see more from their shoot in the upcoming days.

