‘Singham Returns’ gets a roaring opening – Rs.32.09 crore on Day 1

As expected, Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Returns” received a roaring response on its opening day, registering a collection of Rs.32.09 crore on day one.

As expected, Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Returns” received a roaring response on its opening day, registering a collection of Rs.32.09 crore on day one. (Read review: Singham Returns

The Independence Day offering, directed by Rohit Shetty, has got a positive feedback from critics as well as audiences. It released Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figure, and tweeted Saturday: “#SinghamReturns packs a SOLID PUNCH. Collects 32.09 cr nett on Fri. BIGGEST OPENER OF 2014 (so far). India biz.”

The movie is a sequel to “Singham”, which turned out to be a blockbuster in 2011. It also stars Kareena Kapoor.

Another trade pundit Komal Nahta tweeted upon the sequel’s release: “#SinghamReturns a surefire hit. Will be Ajay’s bigest hit so far. Business will be far more than ‘Singham’.”

The film, co-produced by Ajay Devgn Films, Rohit Shetty Productions and Reliance Entertainment, features Ajay as inspector Bajirao Singham whose mission is to weed out corruption. It is catching the audiences’ eye with its gripping story, high-octane action and power-packed performances backed by catchy dialogues.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App