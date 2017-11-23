Top Stories

Singer Meena Kapoor passes away

Bollywood playback singer Meena Kapoor, who crooned hits like "Rasiye Re Mann Basiya Re" and "Meri Jaan Sunday Ke Sunday", passed away on Thursday.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: November 23, 2017 6:01 pm
singer meena kapoor dead Meena Kapoor was
Top News

Bollywood playback singer Meena Kapoor, who crooned hits like “Rasiye Re Mann Basiya Re” and “Meri Jaan Sunday Ke Sunday”, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday at her Kolkata home.

While the exact cause of her death is not known yet, we have learned that the singer, who was late music composer Anil Biswas’ second wife, had been paralysed for the last few years.

Confirming her demise to indianexpress.com was her step-daughter Shikha Vora, Anil Biswas’ child from his first wife.

“I got a message today informing that she is no more. She died at 2.20 am this morning. We don’t know the reason but she was paralysed from a long time. We hadn’t been in touch with her for the past few years, since the day she left for Kolkata. So, we did not keep any information about her whereabouts,” said Shikha Vora.

Meena Kapoor’s first recorded song was for composer Ninu Mujumdar, but her first released track was for the film Aath Din (1946), whose music was given by SD Burman.

In the next year, she crooned a memorable track “Meri Jaan Sunday Ke Sunday” in Shehnai. The song was composed by C Ramchandra. Meena Kapoor met Anil Biswas while recording songs for Anokha Pyar in 1948. The two tied the knot in 1959.

singer meena kapoor dead (Photo credit: Express Archive) singer meena kapoor dead (Photo credit: Express Archive) singer meena kapoor dead (Photo credit: Express Archive) singer meena kapoor dead (Photo credit: Express Archive) singer meena kapoor dead (Photo credit: Express Archive)

Meena’s other hits included “Kachchi Hai Umariya”, “Kuchh Aur Zamana Kehta Hai” and “Ab Laagi Naahi Chhote Rama”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 23: Latest News