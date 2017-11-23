Singer Meena Kapoor passes away

Meena Kapoor was Meena Kapoor was

Bollywood playback singer Meena Kapoor, who crooned hits like “Rasiye Re Mann Basiya Re” and “Meri Jaan Sunday Ke Sunday”, passed away in the wee hours of Thursday at her Kolkata home.

While the exact cause of her death is not known yet, we have learned that the singer, who was late music composer Anil Biswas’ second wife, had been paralysed for the last few years.

Confirming her demise to indianexpress.com was her step-daughter Shikha Vora, Anil Biswas’ child from his first wife.

“I got a message today informing that she is no more. She died at 2.20 am this morning. We don’t know the reason but she was paralysed from a long time. We hadn’t been in touch with her for the past few years, since the day she left for Kolkata. So, we did not keep any information about her whereabouts,” said Shikha Vora.

Meena Kapoor’s first recorded song was for composer Ninu Mujumdar, but her first released track was for the film Aath Din (1946), whose music was given by SD Burman.

In the next year, she crooned a memorable track “Meri Jaan Sunday Ke Sunday” in Shehnai. The song was composed by C Ramchandra. Meena Kapoor met Anil Biswas while recording songs for Anokha Pyar in 1948. The two tied the knot in 1959.

Meena’s other hits included “Kachchi Hai Umariya”, “Kuchh Aur Zamana Kehta Hai” and “Ab Laagi Naahi Chhote Rama”.

