Humma Humma singer Jubin Nautiyal files police complaint after his new single leaks online

In the complaint, Jubin Nautiyal wrote that his hard work has been leaked and is feeling depressed. In the complaint, Jubin Nautiyal wrote that his hard work has been leaked and is feeling depressed.

“The Humma Humma Song” fame singer Jubin Nautiyal today filed a police complaint after his new single, “Haaye Dil” got leaked online before its official release. The single is the title track of an upcoming film titled Haaye Dil. The release of the song got delayed by days due to the leak.

Jubin, who filed the complaint at Oshiwara police station, shared the news with indianexpress.com. He said, “Some people leaked my hard work. I will see the report through. It feels very bad. I was helpless and depressed for a day.” The single was supposed to be out on February 12, but before the singer or an official authority could release it, the song surfaced on social media.

Also read Humma Humma: Rahman sir liked the way I sang it, says singer Jubin Nautiyal

Check out the picture of the police complaint lodged by Jubin Nautiyal

While online leaks are not new for artistes world over, it is the first time that Jubin is facing such a situation. “I have never been in this situation before… So, can’t say really say (about the outcome of the complaint). But authorities as of now are supportive. Thank God, I have an understanding label. Otherwise, I was ruined. I will see it through. This has to stop in the country,” the 27-year-old singer said.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The song “Haaye Dil” was officially released on Friday, February 17.

Watch | Jubin Nautiyal : Haaye Dil (Full Song)

Jubin, whose career as a Bollywood playback singer began with “Ek Mulaqat” in Sonali Cable, shot to fame after crooning the reprise version of “Kuch Toh Bata Zindagi” in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. His other popular tracks are “Tere Liye” (Fitoor) and this year’s recreated version of AR Rahman’s “Humma Humma” (Ok Jaanu) and “Bawara Mann” (Jolly LLB 2). He even sang songs in Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, including “Kaabil Hoon.”

Running high on his success, Jubin would be crooning a romantic track in Shraddha Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd