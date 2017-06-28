Singer Adnan Sami to make acting debut in Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru movie Afghan, see photo

Adnan Sami’s Afghani look for the movie has been released. Adnan Sami’s Afghani look for the movie has been released.

Popular singer Adnan Sami is all set to make his acting debut with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s next film Afghan – In Search Of A Home. Adnan will be seen playing the role of a musician in this movie. The film is going to be an interesting mix of drama, emotion, and music as told by the makers and it will definitely be exciting to watch Adnan play a musician given his prowess in the field.

In his Afghani avatar, Adnan is sporting a turban and looks charming and very different from his previous appearances even though he has Afghani roots himself. Announcing the news on social media, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Adnan Sami to debut as an actor with Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru’s new film #Afghan – In Search Of A Home… Plays a musician in this movie.” Afghan- In Search Of A Home is the story of a musician refugee from Afghanistan who flees his country of birth under extenuating circumstances, in search of identity and a home. Adnan was last seen on screen playing a ‘qawwal’ in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Reports are that he only did it for the sake of Salman, one of his oldest friends. This project will be Adnan’s first one as an Indian after he was recently granted an Indian citizenship as his Pakistani passport had expired and he couldn’t get it renewed. Adnan had also become a sensation when he worked hard and lost almost 160 kilograms of his weight in six years.

The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru movie is going to be a celebration of the Indo-Afghan brotherhood and Adnan is reportedly going to travel all across India and Afghanistan for the shooting. We hope that Adnan rocks his acting debut just like he has captivated us with his songs before.

