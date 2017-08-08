Simran trailer: Kangana Ranaut is a kleptomaniac and gambler, but we totally love her. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut plays a kleptomaniac and gambler in Hansal Mehta’s Simran. Kangana Ranaut plays a kleptomaniac and gambler in Hansal Mehta’s Simran.

The trailer of Hansal Mehta’s Simran, starring the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut, is out. And, we must say you cannot hold yourself from getting impressed by Kangana after watching the trailer.

In Simran, Kangana Ranaut plays a kleptomaniac and gambler who lives life to the fullest. Her character is a divorcee but nothing stops her from flirting with guys as she proudly says that to woo a man is “not a character flaw, but an art.” She has a poetic side too. In fact, Simran’s trailer starts with some phrases where she compares freedom with butterflies and sun’s rays.

But not everything is perfect in Praful aka Kangana’s life. In the latter part of the trailer, she is seen on a robbery spree. Cops are chasing Praful and the guy she is interested in doesn’t want to see her face but yet she is smiling with a glass of champagne in her hand. So, what is the tragedy behind this smiling face? Well, we would only know when the film releases this September.

Watch| Simran trailer starring Kangana Ranaut

Earlier in the year, Kangana Ranaut starrer Rangoon didn’t fare well at the box office but her performance as Jaanbaaz Julia was applauded by critics. Still, the failure of the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial affected the actor deeply. Now with Simran’s release, Kangana hopes to deliver a hit.

Simran which is expected to be a racy thriller has been shot primarily in the US. The film is, reportedly, inspired by the life of an NRI nurse, who was imprisoned for robbing banks to pay off her gambling debts.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal, Simran releases on September 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd