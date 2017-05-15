Simran teaser: Kangana Ranaut gives serious Tanu Weds Manu vibes, watch video

Simran teaser: Kangana Ranaut returns as a flamboyant, spunky girl and we like what we see. Simran teaser: Kangana Ranaut returns as a flamboyant, spunky girl and we like what we see.

Comparisons can be irritating. Comparisons, at times, can also give perspective. Kangana Ranaut does defy comparisons but as the first teaser of her film Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta, lands, it is hard to miss the Tanu Weds Manu vibes — Kangana plays a young woman who is carefree, spunky and ready to break a few social norms. We say vibes because Hansal and Kangana are keeping their film a mystery. Even the first teaser — one minute in length — has no dialogue and no major plot reveal. Instead, it is smartly crafted to focus on the mood of Kangana’s characters. Hansal couldn’t have chosen more wisely.

Kangana can carry a film on her shoulders so a 1-minute teaser of Simran is a breeze. Kangana laughs and she pouts, Kangana tries wigs — actually a lot of them — and she struts and she falls. Kangana dances and she enjoys those moments of complete peace. But if one looks closely, there are certain proofs that this might be the story of an Indian woman Sandeep Kaur who was arrested in the US for bank heists. Kangana plays a housekeeper who is overjoyed about reaching the US, we see her trying various garbs and trying to hide her identity. However, neither Kangana nor Hansal have revealed what the film is truly about.

The teaser also gives us a glimpse of Sohum Shah who plays Kangana’s love interest. He is the one sitting behind Kangana as she erupts into laughter after spotting him.

Simran is the first collaboration of Kangana and Hansal Mehta. The movie will release on September 15.

