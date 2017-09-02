Simran song Single Rehne De: Kangana Ranaut becomes the queen of single ladies with this song. Watch video

Simran song Single Rehne De: Kangana Ranuat reveals the secret of her happiness. Simran song Single Rehne De: Kangana Ranuat reveals the secret of her happiness.

Are you planning a night out with your girl gang? Don’t forget to make a playlist and add Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran’s song, “Single Rehne De”. The latest offering from this Hansal Mehta film is all about Kangana’s wish of not getting married. For that, she is asking her father to stop bringing stupid marriage proposals only because her grandmother is getting older.

As the song plays, Kangana introduces herself as a Gujarati chic, Maniben. She is ready to bribe her father with dhokla and chai (tea), the staple food of Gujaratis so that he doesn’t bring a marriage proposal and make her marry some ‘sample’ without even asking for her approval. Not only this, the carefree Kangana wants to tell everyone the secret of her happiness is her singledom. After watching the two-and-a-half-minute video, you will have a perfect reply to one question that irks every single girl the most, “Beta Shaadi Kab Kar Rahe ho? (When are you getting married?)”

The song crooned by Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar has been given the quirky lyrics by lyricist Vayu. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, the song will make you let your hair loose and groove on this peppy number like no one is watching.

In Simran, Kangana plays a kleptomaniac and gambler who loves to live life to the fullest. The trailer of the movie reveals her playful character when she says that to woo a man is “not a character flaw, but an art.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Shailesh R Singh, Krishan Kumar and Amit Agarwal, Simran releases on September 15.

