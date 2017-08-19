Simran song Pinjra: It’s time to set yourself free with this Kangana Ranaut number. Watch video

Simran song Pinjra: Kangana Ranaut is a free soul with varied shades in her character in the song. Simran song Pinjra: Kangana Ranaut is a free soul with varied shades in her character in the song.

After giving the wedding anthem of the season, “Lagdi Hai Thaai”, the makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran have come out with a song which will soon be the anthem of women who are struggling to break through the shackles of the stereotypical mindset of the society about women. The lyrics, “pinjra todd ke udd jaana hai, baahein khol ke udd jana hai” are an inspiration and will definitely uplift your mood. The soulful voice of Sunidhi Chauhan is adding beauty to this number penned by Priya Saraiya and composed by Sachin-Jigar.

The visuals of the song see Kangana at her best. She is the modern-age woman who is career-oriented as well as loves living every moment of life to its fullest. She is out to live life on her terms and fulfil all her dreams. She is a free soul with varied shades in her character. Well, when it is Kangana Ranaut you can trust her for pulling off a movie entirely on her own. And with this song you cannot agree more with us. The Queen of Bollywood has broken through the perception about movies basking in glory because of male actors’ presence in them.

For filmmaker Hansal Mehta, “Pinjra” is a special song full of freedom, soul and heart and for Sunidhi Chauhan, she just loved singing this one.

In Simran, Kangana plays a kleptomaniac and gambler. Her character is that of a divorcee but nothing stops her from flirting with guys as she proudly says that to woo a man is “not a character flaw, but an art.” We were already impressed with the Queen of Bollywood in the trailer of this Hansal Mehta movie and now this recently released song is adding to the excitement around the film which releases on September 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd