Simran song Meet: This Kangana Ranaut number is a melancholic ballad

Simran song Meet: Kangana Ranaut’s song is a sad ballad. Simran song Meet: Kangana Ranaut’s song is a sad ballad.

The next song from Kangana Ranaut’s movie Simran titled, “Meet” is out, and it is a beautiful ballad sung by none other than Arijit Singh. Who better? Right? The song starts with notes played on piano, and it sounds simple. Charming too, at places! Kangana Ranaut looks great as she sets out on a date.

She has all the beautiful and interesting memories one makes as they start to date. From meeting a guy at a bar to going out with an interesting man. From playing dress up to talking over the phone endlessly – it is all captured well in this song. So why is it sad, you ask? Well, for one, it doesn’t look like Simran is in a stable relationship. We can see her dating different men, we see her reaction to someone making a move towards her sexually, the men are all different.

And towards the end of the song, we see Kangana Ranaut as Simran in a red-hot dress as she looks over her city. She looks over and raises the toast to no one in particular as she smiles. Even after all the men that she dates, Simran is all alone. And the way she ends up laughing, it doesn’t show confidence, but confusion in the situation.

Simran, directed by Hansal Mehta, is slated to release on September 15. The music for the film is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and the story is written by Apurva Asrani. It was for this film that Apurva and Kangana locked horns because the latter chose to take credit as a writer too, and ironically during the credit roll, her name came first. This did not go very well with Apurva Asrani, who took to his official social media handles to slam the actor for the same.

