Simran song Lagdi Hai Thaai: Kangana Ranaut is living life on the edge in this wedding song of the year. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut absolutely rocks in Simran song Lagdi Hai Thaai. Kangana Ranaut absolutely rocks in Simran song Lagdi Hai Thaai.

The queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is well and truly back. She absolutely rocks in the much awaited song “Lagdi Hai Thaai” from her latest film Simran which is being directed by Hansal Mehta. The song is a lively and playful wedding number. It is composed by Sachin-Jigar and vocals are provided by Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi. The song is instantly catchy and we expect it will become the definitive wedding song of the year and will be played in all the marriages this season.

The song has a peculiar energy and goes well with Kangana’s character in the film. In Simran, Kangana Ranaut plays a kleptomaniac and a gambler who lives life to the fullest. Her character is a divorcee but nothing stops her from flirting with guys as she proudly says that wooing a man is “not a character flaw, but an art.” She has a poetic side too.

Kangana Ranaut is known for playing wacky, slightly crazy and sociable women in her films and Simran seems no exception. Earlier this year, Kangana starrer Rangoon did not fare well at the box office but her performance as ‘Jaanbaaz Julia’ was applauded by critics.

Still, the failure of the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial affected the actor deeply. Now with Simran’s release, Kangana Ranaut hopes to bounce back and deliver a hit.

Simran, which is expected to be a racy thriller has been shot primarily in the US. The film is, reportedly, inspired by the life of an NRI nurse, who was imprisoned for robbing banks to pay off her gambling debts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd