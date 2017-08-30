Simran song Baras Ja: This song will be the next hit coming-of-age number

Simran song Baras Ja: This song sung by Mohit Chauhan is a beautiful number. Simran song Baras Ja: This song sung by Mohit Chauhan is a beautiful number.

Kangana Ranaut starrer Simran has already grabbed the attention of audience with the interesting trailer. The songs add another layer to the film, and Baras Ja is a winner when it comes to satisfying the audience. Sachin and Jigar have yet again worked their magic to churn out a beautiful coming-of-age song, and from the lyrics, this song sung by Mohit Chauhan probably marks the turning point in Simran’s life.

From a carefree caretaker to a girl who dates men, Simran is shown in places as a free spirit, and at others a caged woman. The movie is expected to add another feather to Kangana’s decorated hat. With this film, Kangana also debuts as a writer. This had, in fact, caused major problems as Apurva Asrani, claimed that the actor was discrediting his work.

After the credit mistake in the first poster was later corrected, Apurva Asrani did come around and, in fact, said to indianexpress.com, “I hope that people will refrain from provoking either party to fight, and instead take joy in the fact that the trailer of our labour of love is being well received. We hope people see the joy in our film that releases in 5 weeks.”

As this also happens to be Hansal Mehta’s feature film after Aligarh, which was widely appreciated by critics and audience alike, there is a lot of expectations surrounding this film. Simran is slated to release on the big screens on September 15.

In the meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut is working on her upcoming film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi.

