Simran motion poster: Kangana Ranaut starrer looks like a racy crime-thriller, watch video

Simran starring Kangana Ranaut is helmed by Hansal Mehta, who rose to popularity with his film Aligarh. The film was shot in the US and apparently portrays the life ambitious an Indian woman, who works as a housekeeping lady. The film is expected to be a racy thriller, and the shooting for the film had begun in 2016. Today, the filmmakers released the motion poster of the film, which features a lone woman facing away from us. The blonde hair is quite similar to the look that Kangana had donned during the promotions of Rangoon.

The makers of the film which is being produced by T-Series also announced that they would be releasing the poster and the teaser on May 15. When the first look of Kangana Ranaut from the sets had landed, it was speculated that the story was about an NRI nurse, Sandeep Kaur who was imprisoned for robbing banks to pay off her gambling debts. The outfit that Kangana is wearing though, is quite similar to the housekeeping uniform. So, what exactly is the film about? Director Hansal Mehta has kept mum about the same. The teaser might give us a clue though.

Kangana Ranaut on the other hand is also working hard for her next project, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi helmed by Krish. The actor also visited Varanasi recently to unveil the poster of the film. This could also be the actor’s last project with a different director, as she has shown interest in directing her films and starring in it too.

Simran is expected to release on September 15.

