Simran: Kangana Ranaut gets Hansal Mehta support, director tells Apurva Asrani ‘don’t harm my film’

In an apparent show of support for Kangana Ranaut, his leading lady from Simran, director Hansal Mehta has opened up about writer Apurva Asrani’s allegations that he was sidelined on the project and the actor was unfairly given credit as ‘additional writer’. Hansal posted his statement on Twitter, a day after Apurva wrote a lengthy Facebook post claiming that he was arm-twisted to share the writing credit for Simran with Kangana. Hansal and Apurva earlier collaborated on Shahid and Citylights.

Apurva’s post came after Simran’s poster was released crediting Kangana as the ‘additional story and dialogue writer’. While Apurva features as the ‘story, screenplay and dialogue writer’ but his credit appears after Kangana’s. Hansal began his message, saying, “Yes, I am guilty. Guilty of crediting individuals who contribute to making my films very special to many of us. And yes I will be guilty. Not once more. But a thousand times over. Call me names, as many names as you want. But in your desperation to seek attention and gain sympathy, do not try to harm my film.”

In his post, Apurva had slammed Hansal, saying, “I wish that my dear friend Hansal shows some spine and either refutes or endorses my story.”

The filmmaker, in his statement, wrote, “My spine is whatever it is, weak or strong, it is only for my film and nothing else. And when I do speak it will be in the service of my film- not driven by any blackmail or any noise on social media where dignity is perceived as weakness and conversation is replaced by allegation. I don’t owe anybody an explanation except to those colleagues who work with love, respect and are genuine stakeholders in our efforts to make films. And some free advice to those that jump the gun just to be relevant- go get a life. Do some work that you can genuinely own. Endure the pain that comes with making an entire film and make that journey your own. Then go give yourself all the credit in the world.”

Yes I am guilty. Guilty of crediting individuals who contribute to making my films very special to many of us. And.. pic.twitter.com/QCm55uSwyj — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 18, 2017

Earlier in the day, the film’s co-producer Shailesh Singh had issued his response to Apurva’s accusation and deemed his claims a publicity stunt. He even said that the makers will release the film’s script once the film hits theatres on September 15, for audience to judge.

