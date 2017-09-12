Director Sudhir Mishra confirms Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi sequel

Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi was a cult film set against the backdrop of the Emergency. Sudhir Mishra’s Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi was a cult film set against the backdrop of the Emergency.

Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi was a cult film set against the backdrop of the Emergency. It narrated the story of three young people in the 1970s when India was undergoing major social and political upheaval. The Sudhir Mishra directorial featured Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon and Chitrangada Singh in the lead.

On Tuesday, director Sudhir Mishra confirmed that a sequel to Hazaaron Khwaishen Aisi is being considered.

He said, “We are working on the script. All I can say is Pritish (Nandy) is producing it, and I am directing it. Sometimes some films become bigger than the actual idea, for example, Hazaaron (Khwaishen Aisi) has become bigger than me. So, I have to treat this with respect, and not do it just for reasons of commerce, or just because I want to do it.”

When we asked him about who will be seen in the film, Sudhir said, “The script will decide who’s there and who’s not. We’ll take about six to eight months to do that.”

“For me, the script has to be really strong. Hazaaron (Khwaishen Aisi) also worked because it broke all the rules. Everybody cast was new, except Kay Kay (Menon). We shot the whole film in seventy days, on the road, at a go. Everything was different, but there will be some continuation from the original story.” said Mishra.

