Simmba teaser poster: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar collaborate for a hardcore action-drama

As Karan Johar tweeted about a big announcement being on its way, his many followers were left wondering what the filmmaker is up to now. On Wednesday evening, Karan tweeted, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow morning!!!! Extremely excited about this collaboration!!!! Watch this space…..” Now on Thursday morning, we were treated with a quirky Ranveer Singh in his crazy avatar donning a big moustache and the uniform of a policeman. Yes, the filmmaker’s next big project after Student Of The Year 2 is Simmba.

Karan has joined hands with Golmaal Again director Rohit Shetty for a massy action film titled Simmba. The film will hit the theaters on December 28 next year. In the teaser poster of this KJo and Rohit Shetty collaboration, the heartthrob of Bollywood, Ranveer is in his usual energetic self as he has taken up the role of a cop, Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. In the words of Ranveer, he is the ‘notorious’ policeman who will definitely strike a chord with moviegoers. The teaser poster will definitely be loved by those who love the actor for his high on life and carefree attitude.

From the team of the most honest cop #Singham, comes the most notorious cop, presenting to you #Simmba ❤ A Rohit Shetty film, coming next year Dec 2018. @DharmaMovies @RanveerOfficial @karanjohar @RelianceEnt pic.twitter.com/CnASxFj3qm — Rohit Shetty (@TeamShetty) December 7, 2017

Rohit Shetty has earlier revealed that his maiden project with the livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh will feature a few scenes from Junior NTR’s Telugu hit Temper. The director has already acquired the rights of the film. “We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it’s better to buy the rights. It’s what we did with Singham,” Rohit was quoted as saying in an earlier interview.

Like many others, the director too is a fan of Ranveer’s energy as once he said, “He is a superstar. His energy is not restricted. He does not think, ‘If I perform in a certain way, what will this or that person think.’ That’s the quality of a superstar. You have to connect with the masses if you have to be a superstar.”

Sharing the teaser poster of Simmba, Ranveer tweeted, “SANGRAM BHALERAO aka #Simmba !!!! #RohitShetty @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @RSPicturez.” Karan also shared it on his Twitter handle and wrote, “28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBA.”

28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBA pic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017

Rohit had earlier informed about filming the hardcore action-drama featuring Ranveer by the middle of next year.

