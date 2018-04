Simmba director Rohit Shetty: Sara Ali Khan wants to be part of an action film

Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

After Singham, Rohit Shetty is all set to bring another cop drama in Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, but the director says both the storylines are completely different. “Creating a similar cop character would have been tough. This character is totally opposite of Bajirao Singham, he is notorious, flamboyant and the energy is totally different,” Rohit told PTI.

Shetty, who first worked with Ranveer for an advertisement, says the actor is “a superstar”. Rohit is also full of praise for the leading lady of his upcoming film Simmba, Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, saying she doesn’t want to restrict herself to just one genre or one kind of a film.

In a statement, Dharma productions confirmed the female lead of the film stating, “After the release of the first poster which featured Ranveer Singh, there was immense curiosity on who would be cast as the film’s female lead. Now it’s confirmed. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for the film, which will be directed by Rohit. Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop Sangram Bhalerao.”

The poster of Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

“She is happy to be a part of this. In fact, Sara wants to be part of action film. I am happy to know that she wants to do all kind of cinema and doesn’t want to get stuck to a film or genre. She wants to do solo heroine film, ensemble film, hardcore commercial film, love story, comedy, women oriented subject… She wants to experience everything. She comes from that schooling and I like that in her.”

The Golmaal director says he doesn’t feel the pressure of directing a star kid. “For me the pressure is that audience should like the film. Other than that, there is no pressure. We felt Sara suits the character so we went with her.”

The film, set in Goa, will go on floor next month for a slated release in December this year.

