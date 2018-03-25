Simmba: R Madhavan no longer a part of the Rohit Shetty film

The actor has backed out of the project due to an injury The actor has backed out of the project due to an injury

Actor R Madhavan, who was supposed to star in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, is no longer a part of the project.

The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and expressed his disappointment over not being able to work with one of his favourite directors.

“I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I’m not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I’m well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost,” Madhavan tweeted.

The movie, directed by Rohit and produced by Dharma Productions, features Ranveer Singh in the lead role of cop Sangram Bhalerao. Sara Ali Khan was recently roped in to play the female lead. The director will start shooting for the hardcore action drama sometime around April. It is slated to release on December 28.

Madhavan had said in an earlier interview that he’s quite excited about playing the part.

“I am doing a film with Ranveer which will be full of action. This will be the first time people will see him performing so many action sequences. He has great energy and after working with him in a commercial, even I believe so”, he had reportedly said in an interview, according to the Hindustan Times.

Ranveer and Madhavan have previously worked on a commercial together. Reportedly, the role of Madhavan was supposed to be played by Abhishek Bachchan.

(With inputs from IANS)

