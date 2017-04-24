Simi Garewal on Karz: It’s overwhelming to know people still love the film

Simi Garewal was present at the screening of Karz at Excelsior, Mumbai. Simi Garewal was present at the screening of Karz at Excelsior, Mumbai.

Simi Garewal, who is still remembered for her negative character in Subhash Ghai’s Karz, says that the filmmaker has done a lot for this industry.

“Subhash sir is so talented and he has done a lot for the industry. Starting with direction, then Mukta Arts Productions and now Whistling Woods for children who want to learn film making. His contribution to this industry is tremendous and appreciable,” said Simi who was present at the re-premiere of the cult classic starring Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim along with Rishi and Ghai on Sunday.

“It feels good to see that still people are loving our film and even after watching the film for so many times on TV, they have still come to theatres to watch the film,” she added.

Ghai said: “It’s nostalgic for all of us to come together and to know that the craze of the movie is still so warm between the audience is really overwhelming.”

Asked about his memories of the film, he said: “It was a tough job convincing both the actors. It took me 2 months to convince Simi ji and few weeks to convince Rishi sahab. It was a tough job as my image was that of an action film director and ‘Karz’ was a musical screenplay.”

Rishi revealed that he was very apprehensive about picturising one song which went to become one of the biggest chart-busters.

“When the song ‘Dard-e-Dil’ was being shot, I was busy finding a choreographer on the set. Subhash Ghai came and said he will choreograph the song. Initially that made me little worried as he was a director of an action film and this was a love song. But Subhashji assured me that he will re-shoot the song if i don’t like it.

“Now I am pleased to tell you that the final version you see in the film was picturised by Subhash Ghai, without any choreographers,” he revealed.

