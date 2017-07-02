SIIMA 2017 Day 2: Mohanlal, Sivakarthikeyan, Nayanthara win as Ranbir-Katrina turn Lungi Machas. See photos, videos

SIIMA 2017 Day 2: Nayanthara won Best Actor award in Tamil and Malayalam and Jagga Jasoos stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were present too. SIIMA 2017 Day 2: Nayanthara won Best Actor award in Tamil and Malayalam and Jagga Jasoos stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were present too.

After the rocking Day 1, SIIMA 2017 Day 2 began with a bang. The second day awarded artistes from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. The day was grand and the creme de la creme of all four south Indian film industries were present. From Tamil stars Madhavan, Sivakarthiyan, Nayanthara and Trisha, to Malayalam actors Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly, some of the most popular celebs took home the winner trophies under various categories.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were also present at the event, and gave away the Best Actor award (Female). Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who won the award for her performance in Thara Thappata was not present, hence R Madhavan, her co-star in Vikram Vedha received it for her. There was also an impromptu performance on stage as Ranbir, Rana Daggubati, Madhavan, Nivin Pauly, Nani and Siva Karthikeyan donned a lungi over their dapper outfits. They seem to have had the best time on stage, and well, as SIIMA tweeted, “How much more South Indian can it get?”

The Best Actor (Male) was awarded to Sivakarthikeyan for his performance in the film Remo. Best Debut awards went to director Karthick Naren for his film Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and actor Ritika Singh for Irudhi Suttru. Trisha won the award for Best Actor (Negative role) for her performance in Dhanush starrer Kodi. Theri won the Best Director award. Nainika, the child actor was also awarded for her role in the film. Ilayathalapathy Vijay won the Entertainer of the Year Award, and Nayanthara bagged one for her film Irumurugan.

In Malayalam, superstar Mohanlal won the Best Actor (Male) award, while Nivin Pauly was awarded Best Actor under Critics choice category. Nayanthara won the Best Actor (Female) award for her film Puthiya Niyamam while Asha Sarath won the same under the Critics choice category. Kammattipadam won the Best film award in Malayalam.

Nikki Galrani’s performance was termed electrifying and Manjima Mohan entertained the crowd with her dance moves, while Usha Uthup sang “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” for Ranbir and Kat. SPB also sang a few lines, and he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the movie industry. ​

