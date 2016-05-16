Latest News

Signed Waiting for its script: Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin says it was the movie's brilliantly written script that made her sign the film.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published: May 16, 2016 7:31 pm
Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Naseeruddin Shah upcoming films, Kalki Koechlin upcoming films, Waiting, Suhasini Ratnam, Rajat Kapoor, Entertainment news Kalki Koechlin says it was the movie’s brilliantly written script that made her sign the film.
Related News

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who features with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the forthcoming film “Waiting”, says it was the movie’s “brilliantly written” script that made her sign the film.

“Naseer was not on board when I read the script, so it was pretty much the script itself (which made me sign the film). I thought it was such a brilliantly written script,” Kalki said in a statement.

Read More

The “Dev D” star also shared that even though the subject is serious, the film’s script had humour and hope in it.

“That’s also what humanity is all about, that we find ways to overcome and rise above the most difficult things, so that’s what really caught me,” she said.

Directed by Anu Menon, “Waiting” also stars Suhasini Ratnam, Rajat Kapoor and Arjun Mathur. It is releasing on May 27.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News