Signed Waiting for its script: Kalki Koechlin

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who features with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in the forthcoming film “Waiting”, says it was the movie’s “brilliantly written” script that made her sign the film.

“Naseer was not on board when I read the script, so it was pretty much the script itself (which made me sign the film). I thought it was such a brilliantly written script,” Kalki said in a statement.

The “Dev D” star also shared that even though the subject is serious, the film’s script had humour and hope in it.

“That’s also what humanity is all about, that we find ways to overcome and rise above the most difficult things, so that’s what really caught me,” she said.

Directed by Anu Menon, “Waiting” also stars Suhasini Ratnam, Rajat Kapoor and Arjun Mathur. It is releasing on May 27.

