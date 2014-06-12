Sidharth Malhotra to work with Akshay Kumar in ‘Warrior’ remake

Sidharth is likely to be cast with actor Akshay Kumar in the film. Sidharth is likely to be cast with actor Akshay Kumar in the film.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra will be training in mixed martial arts for his next film, a remake of Hollywood movie ‘Warrior’.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar’s and is tentatively named ‘Warrior’ and is apparently a remake of the 2011 Hollywood boxing drama.

The story is about two brothers who face each other in a martial arts tournament.

“The film I am doing next is very exciting. It has an interesting script and it has lot of scope for two characters. It is about mixed martial arts and fighting. I will have to start training for it soon,” Sidharth told PTI.

“I should start training (for mixed martial arts) in a month’s time. We would be getting a trainer for it,” he said.

Sidharth is likely to be cast with actor Akshay Kumar in the film.

“It is not official yet (about Akshay). But it will be interesting if he does the film,” Sidharth said.

The 29-year-old actor will also be seen in another remake of a French film ‘Priceless’. It will be also produced by Karan Johar.

On the film Sidharth says, “It is on hold as the script is not finalised yet. Director Tarun Manshukhani is working on it.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App