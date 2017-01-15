Sidharth Malhotra to ring in birthday with friends

Sidharth Malhotra who turns 32 tomorrow, will be celebrating his birthday in Mumbai and is looking forward to indulge in some delicious food and his favourite chocolate cake. Sidharth Malhotra who turns 32 tomorrow, will be celebrating his birthday in Mumbai and is looking forward to indulge in some delicious food and his favourite chocolate cake.

Sidharth Malhotra is enjoying his free time after wrapping up Reload and the actor plans to have a blast on his birthday with close friends. The actor, who turns 32 tomorrow, will be celebrating his birthday in Mumbai and is looking forward to indulge in some delicious food and his favourite chocolate cake. “I am not shooting this year on my birthday. I have this chance to go out and about in the night. I am planning to ring in my birthday with my close friends and my brother might come.

“I am extremely casual. I don’t like to be dressed up. For me it more about having fun. I am a big foodie, so there will be some interesting food. Plus I have always had a chocolate cake throughout my childhood so this time also I will be having chocolate cake for sure,” Sidharth told PTI. The Kapoor & Sons star says like everyone he also loves gifts, but personal gesture by his close ones is something he treasures the most.

“I get very awkward when people give me gifts. I am like ‘Oh! God’. Everyone likes gift so do I, but I am not someone, who goes by materialistic things. I believe in gestures and appreciate what people do for me. Like once a friend of mine carried a cake right away from Mumbai to Goa, which was really special for me. I cherish these things more.”

Apart from Reload, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth also has Ittefaq lined for the release this year and the actor is excited for both the projects as they have pushed him to try something which he has never done before. “I have a lot to look forward to this year. I have two releases lined up. Both the films are different genres and something which I have not tried before. “There is also the ‘Skill India’ campaign I am part of. So I feel this year is a great combination of giving it back to the society, the industry and entertain different categories of audience.