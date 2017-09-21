Sidharth Malhotra to play Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra?

A few reports also suggested that Sidharth Malhotra might again be seen in a double role as he might play the identical twin brother of the Captain Vikram Batra and their relationship might be explored in the film. A few reports also suggested that Sidharth Malhotra might again be seen in a double role as he might play the identical twin brother of the Captain Vikram Batra and their relationship might be explored in the film.

Sidharth Malhotra is already busy with Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming crime drama Aiyaary which is based on a real-life incident. But if reports are to be believed, Sidharth has already decided the role he will be seen playing in his next film. Yes, the actor will star in a biopic on war hero and late Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the country during the Kargil War in 1999.

A report by DNA reads, “The actor has loved the inspirational story and is excited to play the part, a first real-life character for him. The team is looking to put together a script on Batra. This biopic is special because Sid has not been approached by a producer, director or writer but the martyr’s family, who want a film made on his life and they want only Sidharth to play Vikram in the film.”

A few reports also suggested that the A Gentleman star might again be seen in a double role as he might play the identical twin brother of the Captain and their relationship might be explored in the film. It is not the first time a film is being made on Captain Vikram Batra. The 2003 released film LOC Kargil too revolved around Vikram Batra.

Sidharth already has two more films lined up. One is Abhay Chopra’s directorial debut Ittefaq and the other is Aiyaary. Aiyaary, which also stars Manoj Bajpayee, is scheduled to release on 26 January 2018.

